Lainey Wilson is Open to a ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff: ‘Fingers Crossed’

The talented Lainey Wilson wants to get back to Hollywood. In a recent interview, the “People Need Jesus” singer said she’d absolutely be up for more roles in Yellowstone if the opportunity comes knocking.

Lainey Wilson on Her Acting Career

Wilson isn’t new to acting. She made her on-screen debut in 2022 as country singer Abby on Taylor Sheridan’s neo-Western drama Yellowstone. Her documentary, Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool, is also set to premiere on Netflix this April.

In a red-carpet interview during the recently concluded 68th GRAMMY Awards, Wilson said of her acting career, “The truth is, you know, I never in a million years thought I was going to be doing acting. I’ve always just loved telling a story, and no matter what, my music is number one. But if all these other opportunities are showing up, I’d sure hate to close the door on them.”

Starring Role in a ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff?

When asked if she was willing to reprise her role as Abby, the singer-songwriter shared, “You know what? I told Taylor Sheridan, I was like, ‘Holler at me.’ I mean, who knows? We’ll see. Fingers crossed… I don’t got any secrets. I’ll call Taylor after tonight, and I’ll get some, though. So, next time I see ya…”

She’s also landed a role in the upcoming romantic drama Reminders of Him, based on Colleen Hoover’s book of the same name. Wilson admitted that the role has been fun for her: “This is the first role I got to play where I was not playing a musician. Which felt good, you know, I kind of wanted to step outside of that box and try it, and we did it. I can’t wait to do it again.”