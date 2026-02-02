This Week’s Backstage Country Co-Host: Dustin Lynch

This week, Dustin Lynch is stepping into the co-host chair on Backstage Country alongside the charming Elaina Smith. And the results are pure country music gold.

Why Key West is Special

During his co-hosting gig, Lynch mentioned why Key West is special to him. “It’s very unique,” he added. “There's a lot of interesting characters. It bleeds music. There's such a great music scene there, and so many talented guys and girls play music there.”

The Tennessee native revealed that he was first introduced to Key West years ago during the Songwriters Festival. “[It was] my first time down there, and I've been back a handful of times since. I was down there for my birthday. We had a big birthday celebration coming up. And we're like, well, ‘Easy to Love’ feels like it'd be a great video in Key West."

Tenth No. 1 Hit

Smith asked Lynch what it feels like to have his tenth No. 1 hit, “Chevrolet,” a collaboration with Jelly Roll, and if it feels different from his other chart-toppers. Lynch replied, “It does. It's really cool to say, I'm ready for 10 more.” He chuckled, “Oh, yeah, it's great. I think at this point, just what's changed through the years from number one to number 10 is just really figuring out what I like to sing every night, who I am as an artist, and what my fans want from me.”

Dustin Lynch - Chevrolet (feat. Jelly Roll) [Official Music Video]

He added, “So it doesn't really get easier finding these big hit songs, that I'll tell you that it's a fun battle every day. I've been listening and thinking about music every single day and writing a lot, too. So. Chevrolet was one of those songs that came across. Or it was a timing thing. Me and Jelly were both in the studio working at the same time. And our producers at Crowell was like, ‘Man, what if y'all just do this song together?’ and [I’m] like, ‘OK, I'm scared to remake an iconic classic met melody that's been around three decades. Let me get Big Bro Jelly Roll on this thing to ease the punch.’ Yeah. So that's what we did.”