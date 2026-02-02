Dustin Lynch Talks TikTok Virality with ‘Ridin’ Roads’

Dustin Lynch is no stranger to having hit songs and selling out shows. Recently, one of his earlier tracks has found a new life online. While co-hosting Backstage Country alongside Elaina Smith, the two discussed “Riding Roads”, his hit that’s currently going viral on TikTok.

Dustin Lynch on ‘Ridin’ Roads’ Going Viral on TikTok

Smith asked Lynch if he finds it weird that his 2000 song is now huge on TikTok. “It is,” Lynch replied. “It’s an exciting game because you never know. I mean, we’ve got songs that are great for the album, and we love that you forget about them.” He chuckled, “Then the next thing you know, social media pops them up with a video that kind of takes off for somebody. So, it’s been really cool. ‘Ridin’ Roads’ is as honest as it gets.”

Dustin Lynch - Ridin' Roads (Official Music Video)

Staying Invested in a Song

Lynch revealed that it took them months to figure out ‘Ridin’ Roads.’ Smith asked how he stayed invested in a song. The Tennessee native said, “Well, it’s good because you can kind of go, ‘Okay, do I want to come back to this? Am I finding myself wanting to listen to this again?’”

He explained, “In most songs, you write them, and you’re like ‘That’s great!’ Then you find yourself two weeks later, not thinking about going to listen to it. But ‘Ridin’ Roads’ was one of those that just stuck around in a folder, and I kept going back to it, and once we got the demo complete, it was lake season. So, I was at some friend’s boat, and I got to play ‘Ridin’ Roads’, and everybody was like, ‘Whoa.’ So, then that’s when I was like, ‘Okay. I think we got something cool here.’”