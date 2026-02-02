Dustin Lynch Talks Pool Parties, Music, and ‘Crash My Playa’

When Dustin Lynch stopped by Backstage Country to co-host alongside Elaina Smith, he brought more than just good vibes; he shared how it was being a staple at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa.

Kicking Off the Year

Lynch admitted he can’t think of anything else to welcome the new year, aside from performing at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa. “This is year 11,” he shared. “We’ve built such a fun following and fan base down there.”

He also revealed that planning for the festival starts as early as July or August. “We’re putting together the theme and really just designing all the props. Get the colors and everything just dialed in because it has become like this huge event.”

Dustin Lynch on the 'Pool Situation'

One of the things fans look forward to during the festival is the pool parties, notably hosted by Lynch. “It’s something that is unique,” Lynch mused. “It’s a whole different kind of brand of show that we can offer venues, and it’s like what I want to say is that we don’t take ourselves too seriously.”

He added, “It’s really all about fun and making sure of the set list. The songs on the set list and just the interaction with the crowd are kind of a one-of-one, like a one-off type of show. It’s unique every time we go because a lot of those fans fly in from all over, so they’ve seen it. They’re fans of the pool situation. They want to come see it again. So, we keep it fresh.”