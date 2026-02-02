Dustin Lynch Reflects on Touring with Scotty McCreery

Dustin Lynch took a break from being a country music artist to step behind a studio mic, this time as a co-host on Backstage Country alongside Elaina Smith. Naturally, the conversation turned to touring, road life, and his time sharing the stage with fellow hitmaker Scotty McCreery.

Touring with Scotty McCreery

Lynch talks about being a close friend with Scotty McCreery and how it was touring with him. The Tennessee-born singer said, “Scotty and I haven’t toured extensively. But we had done shows together through the years and festivals. It was just organic. He and I were both looking at doing the same venues and the same markets at the same time. And instead of going back-to-back weeks in these arenas, we’re like, ‘Shoot, let’s just do it together.’”

He added, “And it’s great because it allows us to collaborate on stage, you know, to play songs together on stage that we would never have the chance to do. And we’re getting to play; both play our full shows. So, it’s for the fans, it’s a lot of bang for the buck.”

Lynch continued that since McCreery only has hit songs in his setlist, and he’s also performing his fan-favorite tracks, the audience benefits a lot from two great shows for one ticket. “It’s just been a blast. He’s had such a great year.”

'Road Cruise Babies'

Smith and Lynch talked about how some of Lynch’s band guys started having families. “It’s been such a fun ride. We started out all single guys, right now we’ve got kids that are in middle school now. It’s been really cool to watch families grow. I take pride in that, too. It’s really been a blessing to have a career that’s been able to sustain a growing family.”