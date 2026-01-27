Guest HostElaina SmithWhere To Listen
Dierks Bentley is Excited to be Luke Combs’s Opener

Yvette Dela Cruz
Dierks Bentley performs onstage during the 55th Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Music City Center
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dierks Bentley has already headlined numerous shows, but it’s not an issue for him to step back and be an opener for Luke Combs, joining him on select dates for his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour. 

Dierks Bentley on Opening for Luke Combs 

In an interview with CMT, the “What Was I Thinkin’” singer expressed his excitement to tour again as an opener. “It’s kind of fun to get a chance to go back and do that again. Especially for a guy who’s one of — if not the biggest — names in country music, playing football stadiums across the country. I love his music, and it’s exciting for us to get out there and be part of that energy.” 

Tour Dates with Dierks Bentley 

Check out Combs's tour dates below with Bentley as his opening act. 

  • March 21: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada 
  • April 4: Scott Stadium (University of Virginia), Charlottesville, Virginia 
  • April 11: MidAmerican Energy Field, Ames, Iowa 
  • April 18: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana 
  • April 25: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio 
  • May 2: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee 
  • May 9 & 16: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin 
  • May 29 & 30: Parc Jean‑Drapeau, Montreal, Quebec 
  • June 5 & 6: Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Ontario 

Breath of Fresh Air   

Bentley touring with Combs as an opener is a breath of fresh air for the 50-year-old singer-songwriter, who spent 2025 headlining the Broken Branches Tour in support of his 12th studio album of the same name. He gets to enjoy being on the road again and playing for fans without the pressure of being the show’s headliner.   

Aside from Bentley, Combs's other opening acts include Jake Worthington, Thelma & James, The Castellows, The Script, The Teskey Brothers, Thomas Rhett, and Ty Myers. 

Yvette Dela CruzWriter
