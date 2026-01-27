Dierks Bentley is Excited to be Luke Combs’s Opener

Dierks Bentley has already headlined numerous shows, but it’s not an issue for him to step back and be an opener for Luke Combs, joining him on select dates for his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour.

Dierks Bentley on Opening for Luke Combs

In an interview with CMT, the “What Was I Thinkin’” singer expressed his excitement to tour again as an opener. “It’s kind of fun to get a chance to go back and do that again. Especially for a guy who’s one of — if not the biggest — names in country music, playing football stadiums across the country. I love his music, and it’s exciting for us to get out there and be part of that energy.”

Check out Combs's tour dates below with Bentley as his opening act.

March 21: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

April 4: Scott Stadium (University of Virginia), Charlottesville, Virginia

April 11: MidAmerican Energy Field, Ames, Iowa

April 18: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

April 25: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

May 2: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

May 9 & 16: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

May 29 & 30: Parc Jean‑Drapeau, Montreal, Quebec

June 5 & 6: Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Ontario

Breath of Fresh Air

Bentley touring with Combs as an opener is a breath of fresh air for the 50-year-old singer-songwriter, who spent 2025 headlining the Broken Branches Tour in support of his 12th studio album of the same name. He gets to enjoy being on the road again and playing for fans without the pressure of being the show’s headliner.