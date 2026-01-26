Guest HostElaina SmithWhere To Listen
LISTEN LIVE

HARDY Talks Tour Lineup and Opening Acts

Backstage Country listeners got a special treat from January 26-30 as HARDY stepped in as guest co-host alongside Elaina Smith. While the duo covered a lot of ground, one topic fans (and Smith) were especially…

Yvette Dela Cruz
HARDY performs at CMT Crossroads: Nickelback & HARDY at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tennessee
Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images

Backstage Country listeners got a special treat from January 26-30 as HARDY stepped in as guest co-host alongside Elaina Smith. While the duo covered a lot of ground, one topic fans (and Smith) were especially excited about was HARDY’s lineup of openers for his upcoming tour. 

HARDY Shines a Spotlight on His Opening Acts for ‘Country! Country! Tour’ 

Smith remarked how HARDY had curated quite the lineup for his openers: Cameron Whitcomb, Tucker Wetmore, Mitchell Tenpenny, Muscadine Bloodline, Jake Worthington, and McCoy Moore.  

The country rock hitmaker revealed, “There's a lot of thought that goes into it. I have meetings like with my booking agent and my manager and there's just a lot that goes into it.” He chuckled, “You know, a lot of it is, to be honest, who is crushing it right now. And I want to be able for my fans to come and see other people that they love that are really killing it.” 

He added, “And I want the best of both worlds where I want to have people that I'm a fan of and then. But also people that are killing it. So it's sort of finding that middle ground.” 

Choosing His Tour Mates 

Aside from choosing his openers, who are big right now, HARDY has another criterion: they should not suck. He explained, “If they suck, I'm not bringing you out on tour because I don't want to deal with a sucky person for months at a time,” he chuckled.  

He added, “There's all of that that goes into it, but I've gotten to know all these guys. I don't know Cameron Wickham that well yet, but I know that he's a great guy, and has a crazy story, and all that jazz. So, yeah. There's a lot of thought that goes into [choosing] tour mates.” 

HARDY co-hosting Backstage Country is a win for fans, offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at his tour plans. His week on the show is a must-listen for anyone planning to catch him live on the road. 

Hardy
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
HARDY featured image
Backstage CountryThis Week’s Backstage Country Co-Host: HARDYYvette Dela Cruz
HARDY performs onstage for American Cancer Society's Country vs. Cancer Concert at The Pinnacle
Backstage CountryHARDY Promises Big Energy on the ‘Country! Country! Tour’Yvette Dela Cruz
HARDY performs in Nashville, Tennessee
Backstage CountryHere’s What HARDY Has to Say About ‘Favorite Country Song’Yvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About