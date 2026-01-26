HARDY Talks Tour Lineup and Opening Acts

Backstage Country listeners got a special treat from January 26-30 as HARDY stepped in as guest co-host alongside Elaina Smith. While the duo covered a lot of ground, one topic fans (and Smith) were especially excited about was HARDY’s lineup of openers for his upcoming tour.

HARDY Shines a Spotlight on His Opening Acts for ‘Country! Country! Tour’

Smith remarked how HARDY had curated quite the lineup for his openers: Cameron Whitcomb, Tucker Wetmore, Mitchell Tenpenny, Muscadine Bloodline, Jake Worthington, and McCoy Moore.

The country rock hitmaker revealed, “There's a lot of thought that goes into it. I have meetings like with my booking agent and my manager and there's just a lot that goes into it.” He chuckled, “You know, a lot of it is, to be honest, who is crushing it right now. And I want to be able for my fans to come and see other people that they love that are really killing it.”

He added, “And I want the best of both worlds where I want to have people that I'm a fan of and then. But also people that are killing it. So it's sort of finding that middle ground.”

Choosing His Tour Mates

Aside from choosing his openers, who are big right now, HARDY has another criterion: they should not suck. He explained, “If they suck, I'm not bringing you out on tour because I don't want to deal with a sucky person for months at a time,” he chuckled.

He added, “There's all of that that goes into it, but I've gotten to know all these guys. I don't know Cameron Wickham that well yet, but I know that he's a great guy, and has a crazy story, and all that jazz. So, yeah. There's a lot of thought that goes into [choosing] tour mates.”