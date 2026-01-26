HARDY Promises Big Energy on the ‘Country! Country! Tour’
HARDY is stepping in as guest co-host on Backstage Country alongside Elaina Smith, and the timing couldn’t be better. While preparing for his Country! Country! Tour, the hitmaker is giving listeners a front-row seat to what they can expect from the tour.
HARDY Kicks Off Tour in the Coldest Place
Smith asked why HARDY decided to kick off his tour in Canada during wintertime. He chuckled, “Apparently, that's the time to go because I guess there's not a lot going on. I think people are just sort of sitting around waiting for somebody to come to town, and we're going to quite literally weather the storm and go up there. I've never done a proper tour in Canada, so, you know, no time like the present.”
The Mississippi-born singer-songwriter shared that they will also take advantage of everything Canada has to offer: “We're going to try to play some hockey or do something like that while we're up there and make the best of that cold weather. We're not just gonna hide out on the bus and freeze. We're gonna really get out there and grit our teeth and have some fun with it.”
Doing Things Differently
Since HARDY can’t share any details about the tour without spoiling it, he did confirm that this tour will be different. “The first two songs are just really cool. I can't give it away. But I will say this, we start the show very, very differently than in the past. Usually, it's been more of a ‘just come out swinging’ kind of thing.”
He added, “This is just very different. It's going to be a lot more. It's a different type of momentum, let's put it that way. It's a little bit more theatrical, if you will. I have a big prop on stage that once you see it, you'll know what I'm talking about, but it's just different. We're doing something a little bit different with this tour. I'm very excited.”
‘Country! Country! Tour’ Dates
Check out the dates and venues for HARDY’s Country! Country! Tour.
Feb. 5: Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Center
Feb. 6: Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
Feb. 7: London, ON @ Canada Life Place
Feb. 11: Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Center
Feb. 12: Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Center
Feb. 13: Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Feb. 19: Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Feb. 20: Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Center
Feb. 21: Abbottsford, BC @ Abbottsford Center
Mar. 19: Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
Mar. 20: Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK
Mar. 21: Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
Mar. 26: Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
Mar. 27: Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
Mar. 28: Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
Apr. 9: Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Apr. 10: Tupelo, MS @ Cadence Bank Arena
Apr. 17: Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
Apr. 18: Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
Apr. 23: Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Apr. 24: Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
Apr. 25: Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
May 21: Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
May 22: Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
May 23: Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
May 28: Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
May 29: Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
May 30: Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Jun. 4: Rogers, AZ @ Walmart AMP
Jun. 5: St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Jun. 6: Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Jun. 11: Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Jun. 12: Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Jun. 13: Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Jun. 25: Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
Jun. 26: Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Jun. 27: Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 20: Lubbock, TX @ Cooks Garage
Aug. 21: New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater
For tickets, click here.