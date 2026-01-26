HARDY Promises Big Energy on the ‘Country! Country! Tour’

HARDY is stepping in as guest co-host on Backstage Country alongside Elaina Smith, and the timing couldn’t be better. While preparing for his Country! Country! Tour, the hitmaker is giving listeners a front-row seat to what they can expect from the tour.

HARDY Kicks Off Tour in the Coldest Place

Smith asked why HARDY decided to kick off his tour in Canada during wintertime. He chuckled, “Apparently, that's the time to go because I guess there's not a lot going on. I think people are just sort of sitting around waiting for somebody to come to town, and we're going to quite literally weather the storm and go up there. I've never done a proper tour in Canada, so, you know, no time like the present.”

The Mississippi-born singer-songwriter shared that they will also take advantage of everything Canada has to offer: “We're going to try to play some hockey or do something like that while we're up there and make the best of that cold weather. We're not just gonna hide out on the bus and freeze. We're gonna really get out there and grit our teeth and have some fun with it.”

Doing Things Differently

Since HARDY can’t share any details about the tour without spoiling it, he did confirm that this tour will be different. “The first two songs are just really cool. I can't give it away. But I will say this, we start the show very, very differently than in the past. Usually, it's been more of a ‘just come out swinging’ kind of thing.”

He added, “This is just very different. It's going to be a lot more. It's a different type of momentum, let's put it that way. It's a little bit more theatrical, if you will. I have a big prop on stage that once you see it, you'll know what I'm talking about, but it's just different. We're doing something a little bit different with this tour. I'm very excited.”

Check out the dates and venues for HARDY’s Country! Country! Tour.

Feb. 5: Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Center

Feb. 6: Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

Feb. 7: London, ON @ Canada Life Place

Feb. 11: Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Center

Feb. 12: Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Center

Feb. 13: Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Feb. 19: Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Feb. 20: Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Center

Feb. 21: Abbottsford, BC @ Abbottsford Center

Mar. 19: Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

Mar. 20: Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK

Mar. 21: Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

Mar. 26: Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

Mar. 27: Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

Mar. 28: Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

Apr. 9: Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Apr. 10: Tupelo, MS @ Cadence Bank Arena

Apr. 17: Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

Apr. 18: Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

Apr. 23: Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Apr. 24: Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

Apr. 25: Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

May 21: Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

May 22: Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

May 23: Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

May 28: Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

May 29: Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

May 30: Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Jun. 4: Rogers, AZ @ Walmart AMP

Jun. 5: St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Jun. 6: Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Jun. 11: Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Jun. 12: Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Jun. 13: Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Jun. 25: Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

Jun. 26: Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Jun. 27: Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 20: Lubbock, TX @ Cooks Garage

Aug. 21: New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater