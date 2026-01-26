This Week’s Backstage Country Co-Host: HARDY

Backstage Country has never been short on standout guest co-hosts, but things hit a whole new level when that co-host is a five-time ACM winner, two-time CMA winner, and the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year. Known for hits like “Give Heaven Some Hell” and “Wait in the Truck,” HARDY brings the same bold, unfiltered energy fans love as he joins Elaina Smith as co-host for the entire week.

HARDY on Hitting a Nostalgic Moment

Smith and HARDY discussed the importance of keeping the audience fully engaged, especially toward the end of a set, when people are getting restless. HARDY shared that one way he’s done this in the past is by leaning into tribute moments, like his now-famous Creed tribute. Smith then asked whether he noticed a shift in the crowd’s vibe when he tapped into that sense of nostalgia.

The singer-songwriter agreed, “Yeah. I mean, it's all happening at the right time, because Creed is the biggest that they've ever been. That era of rock and roll is really big, and it's fun. It's fun to share because I genuinely grew up on that music. I mean, I was born in 1990, so when I was 12, 13 years old, and I was absorbing everything, that's the stuff that was really popular. And to look out and see people that had that same experience and just having that moment together is really cool.”

On Being a Nine Inch Nails Fan

Smith asked HARDY which artist he listens to that might surprise fans. He laughed and joked, “Closet Spice Girls fan,” before getting more serious. “Not really a surprise, but I'm a really big Nine Inch Nails fan,” he admitted. “Maybe a little surprising because it's not as people would call rock. But Trent Reznor is a huge influence of mine. I think ‘Hurt’ is one of the best songs ever written. Anyway, I'm a massive Nine Inch Nails fan. I don’t talk about that a lot, so people don't really know that about me.”