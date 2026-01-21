Guest HostElaina SmithWhere To Listen
Chris Stapleton Shares How He Avoids Controversy

Chris Stapleton isn’t just one of country music’s most successful artists; he also stood out by carefully choosing not to chase controversy. In a recent interview, the ACM Songwriter of the Decade…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Chris Stapleton performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Chris Stapleton isn’t just one of country music’s most successful artists; he also stood out by carefully choosing not to chase controversy. In a recent interview, the ACM Songwriter of the Decade explained that while some artists court drama, that’s simply not part of his creative focus.   

Keeping the Focus on Music  

Stapleton acknowledges that while some artists choose to speak on divisive or heated topics outside of music, it’s simply not his thing. Instead, he prefers to connect with people through his songs, believing that his role as a songwriter and performer is to create music where listeners can see themselves and their own experiences reflected. 

He added that a song doesn’t really mean anything until the world hears it, and listeners grow attached to it. Stapleton even went ahead and claimed that a song had zero meaning until listeners were able to relate to it.   

Why Staying Neutral Works for Chris Stapleton  

In a time when artists are often asked their opinions on every topic, Stapleton’s quieter approach stands out and gives every music lover a safe space to enjoy his songs without feeling divided. He himself said that music is meant to unify everyone and to make people feel less alone.  

The “Tennessee Whiskey” singer also thinks that maybe all songs, no matter the genre, were created to let the listeners feel the emotions and the messages the music wanted to convey. He also mentioned how music makes solitude feel shared, especially if the lyrics talk about what the listener is experiencing at the moment.   

Chris Stapleton
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
