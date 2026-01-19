This Week’s Backstage Country Co-Host: George Birge

George Birge can officially add another line to his resume: Backstage Country co-host. Teaming up with Elaina Smith this week, the rising country star is bringing his sharp storytelling and wit straight to the mic, and he’s a perfect fit.

George Birge on Letting People See the Real Him

While talking about his song “It Won’t Be Long,” Smith asked how easy it was for him to open up and show a more personal, family-oriented side. He replied, “It was important to me, this being my third single to country radio, that I pulled back the curtain a little bit and let people get to know me a little more outside of just the songs.”

He added, “’Mind On You’ and ‘Cowboy Songs’ are huge steps for me and have become anthems and songs that we play live, and I’ll forever be thankful for that. But it was also cool for me to get a little personal in my songwriting and get to introduce myself a little bit more to my fans and my listeners. That was kind of the swing we took with this song.”

On Casting His Sons in His Music Video

Birge also revealed it was his sons in the music video for “It Won’t Be Long.”

“Those are my sons. That’s George and Luke in the video, and it was important to me because this song is so personal. I wanted to make the music video the same way. I have to give a huge shout-out to Corey Miller, who put the video together, produced, and edited it. He made it look super sincere and emotional and captured the song exactly.” He chuckled, “What you didn’t see behind the scenes was my kids punching each other in the face and running around, that was the magic of cinema for that music video.”

George Birge - It Won't Be Long (Official Video)

The Texas-born singer-songwriter added, “They were super, super, proud of it, and to have their friends at school talking to them about it, and they’ve gotten to come out on the road with us a bit this year. I try to bring them on stage when they are out on their own, so that’s been a huge rush for them. I think they’re both super into country music now, so it’s been really fun to share with them.”