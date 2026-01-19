George Birge is No One-Hit Wonder

As this week's Backstage Country co-host alongside Elaina Smith, George Birge opens up about the moment he knew he was more than a one-hit wonder and that he's confident his success is not luck, but rather the result of hard work and strong songwriting.

'This is Who I Am'

Birge shared that he has a soft spot for “Cowboy Songs,” saying it's the track that made it clear he isn't a one-hit wonder. Smith then asked if its success has made him feel more secure about his place in the industry. “A hundred percent,” Birge replied. “It’s nice to be able to play a show where they know more than just one song,” he admitted. “It just kind of solidifies that maybe you are doing something right, that it wasn’t a fluke. It gave me the confidence to kind of go lean into that sound, too, like ‘Okay, this is who I am, and this is working for me.’”

When Inspiration Hits

The singer-songwriter also shared that “Cowboy Songs” reminds him of his wife: “I’ll never forget writing this song. I was with some of my buddies. We were on a little retreat at a lake cabin. It was probably midnight, and one of my friends said, ‘Man, I have this idea. But I really don’t know what it means. It would just be called ‘She Only Dances to Cowboy Songs.’”

He continued, “Instantly, I had a flashback of chasing my wife around Sixth Street in Austin, Texas. You know, her in her boots, football games, and everything. I was like, I instantly knew. I know what this is. I know this direction, let’s write it. So it came out super quickly after that. It was one that really kicked the door down for me.” He laughed, “Turns out there’s a lot of girls out there that like to dance to cowboy songs, so that worked out pretty good.”

Watch the official music video below.