George Birge Brings Fans on the Road With His ‘Cowboy Songs’ Tour

Birge said of the tour, “This is my first official headline tour, which is awesome. It’s exciting because we’re also working in a bunch of new music into it, into the set.” He also revealed what fans can expect to see during the tour. “We’ve got a new light show, we’ve got smoke, we’ve all the extra bells and whistles, and we’ve some openers that I’m really excited about too. A fresh crop of country musicians that I really believe in. So, we’re just ready to take this ‘Cowboy Songs Tour’ on the road.”

He added, “We’ve been kind of pacing the cage like a tiger. The last couple of months just waiting for this to get started and to finally hit go on the year on everything that we’ve been working on, new show, new music, new cities, new VIP experiences with the fans, from an acoustic set for people getting there early to meet and greets. We’re doing the full thing and it’s something that I’ve spent the last few years learning from the headliners that I was out with. Watching Sam Hunt, watching Luke Bryan, watching Parker McCollum... having all those guys take me under their wing... to get to go do it myself now, we’re gonna have a good year.”