Fans Think Noah Kahan is Hinting at a New Album Release

Nearly four years after 2022's Stick Season, Noah Kahan is dropping hints that his next album is on the horizon.

While the “Hurt Somebody” singer has kept fans happy over the past year by performing new songs live—“Porch Light,” “The Great Divide,” “All Them Horses,” and “Deny, Deny, Deny”, among others—he has yet to officially announce a new album. Now, though, fans are buzzing after multiple cryptic social media posts.

However, if you scour Kahan's official accounts looking for clues, you'll come up emptyhanded. The posts in question are shared to his unofficial TikTok account, which was just created in December.

The 'Secret' TikTok Account

Under the handle @ thelastofthebugs, Kahan’s posts appear to hint at a new album drop. In the first video, a snowy clip of himself, he wrote, “you weren’t meant to find this… only the last of the bugs ever do.” He followed it up with another post captioned, “Call me when the bugs don’t die.”

Fans were quick to connect the dots, noting that the repeated “last of the bugs” references trace back to Kahan’s song “The View Between Villages.” The lyrics, “Air in my lungs / ’Til the road begins / As the last of the bugs / Leave their homes again.” Kahan also used “Air in my lungs ’Til the road begins” as the caption for the account’s first post.

Then on a New Year’s Eve post, he referenced the bugs again: “I want to wish you all a happy 2026 and to tell you how excited I am for what we're all gonna do this year. It feels like I'm coming out of hibernation! You know I think about you ALL the time, and I'll see you when the bugs don't die.”