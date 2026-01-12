Megan Moroney Breaks Down the Stories Behind the Music

From January 12–16, Backstage Country’s Elaina Smith is welcoming a brand-new co-host, someone who had a huge 2025 and isn’t slowing down in 2026. Repping the great state of Georgia, Megan Moroney will be sharing stories about her music and how country stars typically spend their winter and spring.

Megan Moroney Hits

‘6 Months Later’

Megan Moroney - 6 Months Later (Official Video)

Smith described “6 Months Later” as the song that ushered in Moroney’s new era. The singer-songwriter revealed that she wrote the track in the middle of the ocean. “I got really excited, and I teased it the day after I wrote it. And then my fans were like, ‘We need this before summer.’ So, I pulled some strings, made it happen.”

She added, “I was like, ‘We gotta get in the studio like yesterday and it just felt right to kick off the era. The new era is confident but soft in a way that ‘Six Months Later’ is definitely not, but it’s just like a fun, sassy song.”

‘Beautiful Things’

Megan Moroney - Beautiful Things (Official Lyric Video)

Another Moroney song that landed on the charts was “Beautiful Things.” Smith confirmed with her if the sweet song was indeed inspired by her niece. Moroney said yes and shared how she was inspired to write a track for her. “When we, Connie [Harrington], my co-writer, had the title ‘Beautiful Things,’ and we just started talking, and it just organically happened, the entire song. But I wanted to give my niece a song.”

Moroney continued, “She’s obviously two years old; she's like a sweet angel. And when she was born, I remember looking at her and just like, ‘Man, life is gonna suck one day because that's what life does.’ You know, sometimes it just sucks. If she gets to elementary school and someone doesn't invite her to a party,” she chuckled, “I'm gonna throw hands. But just like the song is kind of about things that in the moment they feel like life is over and the world’s ending, whether it's a first breakup or you didn't get invited to a party and you feel like your friends are bad about you. I wanted to give her a song that acknowledged all of those feelings, but just like, it’s gonna be okay.”