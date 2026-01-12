Country Meets Pop: Megan Moroney & Ed Sheeran’s Collaboration on ‘Cloud 9’

Guest HostElaina SmithWhere To Listen
Megan Moroney is Backstage Country’s co-host for this week! One of the things she discusses with Elaina Smith is her collaboration with Ed Sheeran, something fans have been speculating about for quite some time.  

Megan Moroney on Collaborating with Ed Sheeran  

During her previous week co-hosting Backstage Country, Smith and Moroney talked about the possibility of her working with Sheeran. Smith then asked whether she had known that a collaboration was already underway. “I did not know at that point,” she admitted. “But we were as soon as we played the Bluebird. He knows I’m such a fan of his, but to know that him, his wife, and his kids are fans of my music, it just kind of created a natural friendship there.”  

She added, “So we kept in touch after Bluebird, and we emailed each other.” She chuckled, “The email rumors are true! Ed Sheeran really does not have a phone. He’s the iPad kid. So honestly, it was really scary to send him a song for the first time. But once we got past that, we had sent songs back and forth. I wanted to know if he liked it or maybe would want to sing on it, and then he would send me one, and then I would send him one, and they weren’t just exactly right. We were trying to find the song. And then right before the album was pretty much [done], I had one more recording date. I sent him this song that I wrote.”  

Last Chance  

Similar to Kacey Musgraves, Moroney admitted that it was another Hail Mary since the track was super traditional. “I was like, ‘I love this song, but I don’t know what he’s feeling at all,” she laughed, “Hard to tell over email! I’m gonna send him this song, and he ended up loving it.”  

As anticipation continues to build around her third studio album, Cloud 9, one thing is clear: Moroney isn’t afraid to dream big, and fans are hoping she’ll be the key for Sheeran’s next album to be country.   

Yvette Dela CruzWriter
