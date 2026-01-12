This Week’s Backstage Country Co-Host: Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney is back! For one memorable week from January 12-16, one of Nashville’s most exciting voices steps in as co-host on Backstage Country alongside radio personality Elaina Smith. During her co-hosting gig, she will be talking about her latest hits and new releases.

Megan Moroney on Her Music Label’s Trust

Moroney teased her latest hit, “6 Months Later,” on social media, which led fans to request the track’s release ASAP. She revealed that she pulled some strings with her label to make it happen. Smith asked if her label was okay with her putting something out. “The best thing is my label doesn’t care,” she said. “They truly trust me and whatever I want to do, which is great. I’m obviously not going to do nothing crazy. So, I think that’s why they trust me. But yeah, they were like, ‘Cool, she’s already teasing new music. That must mean we’re gonna get an album soon.’”

Fan Stories Make It All Worth It

Billboard’s 2025 Rulebreaker Awardee also shared how her song “Beautiful Things,” which she wrote for her niece, evolved into so much more. “I’ve gotten messages from dads who are like ‘I get to talk about things like this with my daughter that otherwise we didn’t really have a reason to talk about it,” she shared. “And moms that are like, ‘My daughter is I [listening to the song], and I can hear it in her room right now. She’s played it 800 times, and she’s being bullied right now, and it’s really helping her with school, so, thank you.’”

Moroney revealed she’s also received letters, messages, and DMs from people who said the song saved their lives: “When I wrote it, you never expected it to carry that kind of weight. But when you see the impact that a single song can make, it just makes me proud to be a songwriter and makes me want to keep writing more songs.”