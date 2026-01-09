RodeoHouston Announces All-Star 2026 Lineup

Guest HostElaina SmithWhere To Listen
Yvette Dela Cruz
Cody Johnson performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Yeehaw! RodeoHouston officially revealed its star-studded entertainment lineup for 2026, and it’s got something for everyone, not just country music and rodeo lovers. This year’s roster includes country stars, pop icons, rock favorites, and exciting up-and-coming artists for what promises to be one of the most memorable and iconic seasons yet. 

RodeoHouston 2026 

Running from March 2 through March 22, 2026, at NRG Stadium, the show continues its tradition of offering rodeo events with world-class concerts by iconic artists. 

Full Lineup: 

  • Monday – March 2: Riley Green 
  • Tuesday – March 3: J Balvin 
  • Wednesday – March 4: Rascal Flatts 
  • Thursday – March 5: Russell Dickerson 
  • Friday – March 6: Lizzo 
  • Saturday – March 7: Dwight Yoakam 
  • Sunday – March 8: Forrest Frank 
  • Monday – March 9: Luke Bryan 
  • Tuesday – March 10: Megan Moroney 
  • Wednesday – March 11: Creed 
  • Thursday – March 12: Chris Stapleton 
  • Friday – March 13: Shaboozey 
  • Saturday – March 14: Kelly Clarkson 
  • Sunday – March 15: Pepe Aguilar 
  • Monday – March 16: Cross Canadian Ragweed 
  • Tuesday – March 17: The Red Clay Strays 
  • Wednesday – March 18: Koe Wetzel 
  • Thursday – March 19: Lainey Wilson 
  • Friday – March 20: Parker McCollum 
  • Saturday – March 21: Tim McGraw 
  • Sunday – March 22: Cody Johnson with special guests Jon Pardi & Randy Houser 

Tickets go on sale on January 15 at 10:00 AM for March 2-11 performances and at 2:00 PM for March 12-21 shows.  

