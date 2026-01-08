Luke Combs Announces Latest Album ‘The Way I Am’ Plus Release Date

Luke Combs kicked off 2026 with good news.

The North Carolina-born superstar has officially announced his next studio album, The Way I Am. From fans’ responses to the singles he's already dropped, this album, which will be his sixth, is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated of the year.

A 22-Track Collection

Aside from the released singles, the album is a massive one, featuring 22 tracks. The complete track list is yet to be revealed.

Luke Combs Announces ‘The Way I Am’

In an Instagram post, Combs posted the album cover art and a video of himself, also announcing the release of his new song. He captioned the post with “New album ‘The Way I Am.’ March 20th. 22 songs. New song ‘Sleepless in a Hotel Room' out now.”

In the video, Combs said, “March 20th, new record. ‘Sleepless in a Hotel Room’ is out right now, just came out everywhere in the world. Doesn’t matter where you are. It’s out now. I’m really glad you guys loved that song. I’ve loved that song for a long time.”