Kenny Chesney Preps for Sphere Las Vegas Residency in June
In a social media post, the country superstar shared that he has every intention to turn up the heat in Las Vegas once again. After a successful residency at the Sphere last year, the Tennessee native is set to return for a summer residency in June 2026, and it seems he is busy preparing as early as now for his five-show stint.
Kenny Chesney 'Can’t Wait' for June
Chesney uploaded photos of himself and his band rehearsing. He captioned the post with, “Already working on the new intro music for Sphere. Can’t wait.”
The Country Music Hall of Famer kicked off his last residency with “Beer in Mexico” and “Keg in the Closet.” His setlist also included other high-energy songs like “Here and Now” and “’Til It’s Gone.”
Fans can expect the same for his June 2026 residency, and he might even surprise concert-goers with new music. After all, his last album, BORN, was released in 2024, and it’s about time for the singer-songwriter to release another one.
Las Vegas Sphere Dates
Check out Chesney's shows at Sphere Las Vegas below.
- June 19: Sphere, Las Vegas, Nevada
- June 20: Sphere, Las Vegas, Nevada
- June 24: Sphere, Las Vegas, Nevada
- June 26: Sphere, Las Vegas, Nevada
- June 27: Sphere, Las Vegas, Nevada
For tickets, click here.