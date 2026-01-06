Kenny Chesney Preps for Sphere Las Vegas Residency in June

No rest for Kenny Chesney.

In a social media post, the country superstar shared that he has every intention to turn up the heat in Las Vegas once again. After a successful residency at the Sphere last year, the Tennessee native is set to return for a summer residency in June 2026, and it seems he is busy preparing as early as now for his five-show stint.

Kenny Chesney 'Can’t Wait' for June

Chesney uploaded photos of himself and his band rehearsing. He captioned the post with, “Already working on the new intro music for Sphere. Can’t wait.”

Fans can expect the same for his June 2026 residency, and he might even surprise concert-goers with new music. After all, his last album, BORN, was released in 2024, and it’s about time for the singer-songwriter to release another one.

Check out Chesney's shows at Sphere Las Vegas below.

June 19: Sphere, Las Vegas, Nevada

June 20: Sphere, Las Vegas, Nevada

June 24: Sphere, Las Vegas, Nevada

June 26: Sphere, Las Vegas, Nevada

June 27: Sphere, Las Vegas, Nevada