This Week’s Backstage Country Co-Host: Parmalee

Elaina Smith will not have one, but four co-hosts this week! Matt and Scott Thomas, Barry Knox, and Josh McSwain of Parmalee will take over the airwaves as guest co-hosts on Backstage Country for an unforgettable week of stories, laughs, and good country music.  

From January 5-9, listeners get a front-row seat to what happens when a country music band swaps the stage for the studio mic.  

How Parmalee Celebrates No. 1 Hits  

The band’s journey to become one of Nashville’s most recognizable bands didn’t happen overnight. As they reminisced about their first No. 1 hit, “Carolina,” Smith asked how they celebrated it. Matt recalled, “We had a big, old No. 1 party. Our buddy was running one of the clubs down on Broadway. We had dancers, we had everybody from back home. We had free drinks flowing.”   

He chuckled, “We just threw the biggest party we possibly could. It was great. The coolest thing was that we got to present our moms with the No. 1 plaques at the BMI party, and for them to have gone through seeing us, being struggling musicians for 10 years before we even got a record deal. That to us was probably more special to let them have that moment instead.”  

Requests and DMs to do Proposals  

The band revealed that they often receive requests and DMs to help with proposals using their track, “Take My Name.” Smith asked if they've reached a million requests; Scott joked, “Almost a million, not that much. 999,000!”  

PARMALEE- Take My Name (Visualizer)  

Matt added, “Yeah, it’s crazy! We’ve had so many proposals on stage. We play weddings, and we’ve done all kinds of stuff. But when you hear the stories in the meet and greets, it’s like, ‘Wow, that’s pretty cool.’ You’re part of somebody’s life journey. It’s a big part of it. We do like cameos and things like that. People are always, ‘This is our song.’ We always get told, ‘This was our wedding song.’”  

Parmalee’s time on Backstage Country proved why they remain one of country music’s most beloved bands. You don't want to miss it!

