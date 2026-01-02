Sam Hunt Talks About Life on Tour

If you thought Sam Hunt was just out here giving us chart-topping bangers, think again; the man’s also got plenty of stories from the road. Hunt is co-hosting Backstage Country alongside Elaina Smith, giving listeners a glimpse into his life on tour.

Sam Hunt Talks About Tour Life

Smith asked Hunt about his 2025 Summer Tour. Hunt said that touring’s been great: “It feels short and sweet in some ways. We really didn't get started until midsummer. And I guess, we’re halfway to the back half of the tour. But it's been good. I mean, deep into my career, I'm blown away that people are still showing up with as much enthusiasm as they are. Toured a ton, I guess in the last couple years, so it's been nice to hit some areas where we haven't gotten to connect with people in that area for maybe four or five years, so there's like an excitement to come out on both sides of the stage, so it has been great.”

Hunt shared that touring is always an interesting journey: “Luckily, I'm a larger individual, so I can move through the crowd.” He chuckled, “Some crowds are more chaotic than others. Some of the festivals that a crowd might have started drinking a little earlier.”

He added, “So it's really interesting to observe the crowds in these different environments. But there's always a lot of excitement, and you know there'll be five, six, eight, nine-year-olds, and I'll pass up an older lady who's just as excited to be there. I've always been impressed with how diverse our crowds typically are. So yeah, it's a lot of fun to get out there with them.”

On Bringing His Kids with Him on Tours

Hunt revealed that his tours became sort of a family outing and that his kids love “Any town that has a museum or an aquarium, or I guess aquariums have been a big hit with my kids. So, my little girl Lucy, who's three now, is getting a little harder to keep up with because she's just flying through to get to the next big exhibit, but so we have a lot of fun there, going to parks, and then just internally, my crew, they've connected with my kids. So, it's great to see all the guys who I've known for 10 years hanging out and becoming little buddies with my new babies.”