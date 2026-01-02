Sam Hunt on Living a Double Life

Sam Hunt is living proof that you can have the best of both worlds: successful country hits, sold-out tours, and bedtime stories at home. The Georgia-born singer-songwriter is stepping into the Backstage Country studio as Elaina Smith’s co-host, and he’ll be talking about what it’s like to be a country superstar and family man.

Sam Hunt on His Dual Roles

Smith asked Hunt how he handles living the life as a country music star and a regular guy at home with his family. Hunt admitted, “It is wild. I guess it's just two completely different environments. But over the years, I guess I've learned to just put the one hat on when I'm on the road, and when I come home, put the other hat on. But within our little bubble, it's pretty much the same whether we're on the bus or sitting on the porch of the cabin, like the kids are getting into whatever they're getting into, and I'm just sitting there watching and enjoying being with them."

He added, "Thank goodness Hannah [Lee Fowler] has been up for bringing them out with me, because I would miss quite a bit. It'd be a lot harder for me to justify being gone as much as I am if those babies weren't out with me.”

On Celebrating 'Montevallo'’s Anniversary

Since Montevallo was released 11 years ago, Smith asked Hunt if he would listen to his debut album. Hunt replied, “No, I probably should at some point in time. I don't have a lot of photographs in my house or pictures, but Tyrone, who plays guitar with me recently, we were having this philosophical talk about pictures and the value of having photos around so you can remember who you are, who you were at that time, and it just keeps your feet on the ground."

He added, "So, it would be nice in that sense to go back and listen to the album and think about where I was at that point in life, and I guess not ground myself, but just remember exactly where I've come from, because it has been a bit of a blur. 10 years of doing this, and I think it's good to reflect on those kinds of things. So yeah, I think at some point in time I should do it.” He chuckled, “It just feels like self-indulgent or something, I guess, to go and listen back to yourself.”