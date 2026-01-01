Ella Langley Talks About ‘Never Met Anyone Like You’

When Ella Langley sings “Never Met Anyone Like You,” she means it. Ella joins Elaina Smith as co-host of Backstage Country, and let’s just say, sparks will fly, mics might drop, and tea will definitely be spilled.

Ella Langley on 'Never Met Anyone Like You' featuring HARDY

Smith asked Langley if “Never Met Anyone Like You” is ushering in a new era. Langley replied, “I think my career will be in eras for sure. My next record is a concept piece. It is like a whole thing. I can't talk all the way about it right now.” She did give some details, “I know exactly the sound, I'm co-producing it, I don't know what I want, I don't know how it sounds, I know when I write a song, if it's made for that or not right now. Like I'm on, I got it locked in. So, there's some songs that I've written that I think deserve to come out, but don't necessarily fit on that record conceptually. So, we're putting out a couple songs here and there, maybe a couple features, a collab. And kind of just, we'll see. We'll see how it goes.”

Ella Langley - Never Met Anyone Like You (feat. HARDY)

She added, “I have a fun time choreographing vocals, I really do and like I will do as many collabs as I please because creating music with people who love it the way that you do and have a difference and what you learn in one session with this artist who writes this way, and you're like ‘Dang I never thought about doing it like that.’ Or just like getting to hear your voice with another artist that you love.”

Winning ACM Awards

Smith asked Langley what it was like for her to win Single of the Year, Visual Media of the Year, and Music Event of the Year for “You Look Like You Love Me” with Riley Green, and New Female Artist of the Year.

Langley shared that her mom read her off everything she was nominated for, and she admitted how baffling it was: “And something weird happened to me. I was like, ‘Are you s—ing me? Is this some kind of funny joke that y'all are pulling on me?’ I wasn't even invited there last year. So, to be most nominated, I'm like, ‘Y'all where's Ashton Kutcher? I'm trying to meet that man,’” referencing MTV’s hidden camera–practical joke reality TV series.

'I Was Freaking Out'

When host Reba McEntire called her when she won, Langley shared that she thought all week about what she would say if she ended up winning one of the awards: “I didn't write anything down. I know me writing it down, I would read it wrong and it would be scary and I don't like reading in front of people. But maybe next time I'll bring a note card up there because at least [I’ll remember] key points, you know?"

She added, "I got up there and I was freaking out. I cannot act cool in this moment. Like there's a lot of times crazy things in my job happen to me where I'm like, ‘I'm gonna freak out about that later. I cannot right now, but later I most definitely will.’ I got up on that stage and I lost all the ability. It was 12-year-old me sitting up there with the award.”