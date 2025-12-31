Luke Bryan Spills All About His Country Song Came On Tour

On Backstage Country, Luke Bryan joins Elaina Smith as co-host, and he’s bringing the backstage pass vibes with him, giving fans the stories and behind-the-scenes on his concluded high-energy Country Song Came On Tour. The tour, which kicked off on May 29 in Bethel, NY, and wrapped up on August 30 in Buffalo, NY.

Luke Bryan on Touring

Smith asked Bryan how his Country Song Came On Tour has been. Bryan replied that it has been a blast: “What I love is just how instantaneous feedback from the fans is these days. When I wake up the next morning, and it’s all on TikTok, and you see people going ‘Gotta go catch Luke show’ and all that stuff. All the positivity of getting to still do this and play in front of 20,000-seat crowds. I mean, I think that every year I get to look at my show and how I want to build it, and then pick from the songs that I want to do that year. This year, I love the songs we got in the set, and I love that.”

Smith followed up with a question about how many songs were included in the set. Bryan replied, “I guess they're 17 or 18. But then sometimes I sit down at the piano, and I'll throw in different things, and I will do [them] depending on where I'm at. If we have to be offstage, really be off stage at 11 on some nights and stuff like that. But I'm loving how we start the thing, and I'm loving [it]. I've just been having a blast.”