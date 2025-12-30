The Best of Backstage Country’s Co-Hosts: Scotty McCreery

On Backstage Country, Elaina Smith is joined by none other than American Idol Season 10 winner, Scotty McCreery! He’s hanging out to play some great country tunes and chat about a tribute song for George Strait as well as comparing performing at Stagecoach to taking the stage at CMA Fest.

Scotty McCreery and George Strait

Smith asked McCreery about his song “Damn Strait,” a tribute song for George Strait, the King of Country Music. McCreery joked, “Yeah, me and George are best friends. We go out to dinner every Tuesday.” He chuckled, “I'm just kidding. I wish. He has been very supportive of the song, and he was always super kind and gracious to me even beforehand. Anytime I get the chance to see George, we go back even to when I was still on American Idol. It was the finale week, and I got to pick a song to sing.”

He continued reminiscing about his days at the singing competition: “Jennifer Lopez got to take a song for me, and my idol got to take a song for me, and that was George. He called me from his boat. He was out fishing, and he called me and picked a song for me. So, he's always just been the coolest.”

He added, “He tweeted me how much he loved it. And I just pictured George on his horse in Texas on his phone, tweeting away. I'm sure that's exactly how it happened.”

On Performing at Stagecoach and CMA Fest

McCreery also revealed how different it was performing at Stagecoach and the CMA Fest. He explained, “Oh wow. You know, CMA Fest, there's so much going on and it's spread out around downtown, but I mean, the same thing. I mean it's country music everywhere. Cowboy hats and fans are excited, and people are partying. People are there for days and days.”

He added, "At Stagecoach, people camp out for the whole weekend. At CMA Fest, people are there all four or five days. It's all week now, nowadays. It's a lot of similar fields. I think everybody's fired up to see live country music. And that's the best way to see it, in my opinion.”