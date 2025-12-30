Scotty McCreery Talks About His Opry Cred

Scotty McCreery is joining Backstage Country’s Elaina Smith as co-host next week and he sure has a shiny title to brag about: Grand Ole Opry member. Yes, the same singer America voted for to become the next American Idol is now rubbing elbows with country royalty at the most famous stage in Nashville. Talk about a glow-up.

Scotty McCreery on Being a Grand Ole Opry Member

McCreery shared what surprised him most about being a Grand Ole Opry member. “Being a member of the Opry and just being a part of the family. I think the family aspect is the biggest thing. Getting in there and seeing familiar faces and getting welcome hugs. I kind of came in at a really cool time because it was right before Opry's 100th birthday.”

He continued, “So, I got to be a part of the big specials on TV, and I got to actually be the announcer for that the whole evening. Getting to just chat it up with Blake Shelton and beside the Oak Ridge Boys and right in front of me, Randy Travis and Ronnie Millsap.” McCreery added incredulously, “I mean, for me, I'm a part of the family, but that does not mean I'm not still a fan. So, I was fanboying it up a little bit internally as I was, as I was there for that celebration."

McCreery also shared what it felt like to be the announcer for the night. “I loved it, I really did. I had to kind of be on my feet. Some of it was pre-recorded, but they also needed some live bits here and there. So it's like the live TV aspect of it, and seeing the other side for me was really fun and intriguing. So hopefully I get to do more of it.”

On Being Backstage During the 'Opry 100 Special'

Smith asked if there was a difference between being backstage during the Opry 100 Special and any other Opry nights. McCreery revealed, “In some ways, it was completely different. Every single dressing room was packed and there were stars everywhere. All the members were there on one night, but it was a lot of the same because backstage at the Opry, it always feels like a family reunion.”

He laughed, “This was just like the granddaddy of them all. It was a huge one. People were hugging, conversations were being had, catching up. It felt like another night of the opera in that facet of it, just a crazier one probably.”