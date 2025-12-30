Scotty McCreery Takes the Mic: Touring Stories

Country fans know that Scotty McCreery can own a stage with his deep baritone voice and heartfelt lyrics, but this week, he’s also owning the radio mic. McCreery joins Elaina Smith to co-host Backstage Country, and while good country music kept playing, fans also got something even better: an inside look at his touring life in 2025.

Life on the Road: Scotty McCreery Style

Smith and McCreery discussed his opening for Kane Brown and how touring has been going for him so far. The American Idol alum said, “It's been so fun. We don't get to play Nashville too often. So that was a fun one for us.”

He added, “It was a fun night all around, but we've been, we've been busy. I try to stay busy all year on the road. I've been doing it since January through December, but we had the Kane tour earlier this year.”

On Having Overseas Fans

Smith asked McCreery how he feels about having fans from overseas. The North Carolina native replied, “It’s an interesting concept because it's like, man, there's ocean between us. I think that's just the power of music. No matter what language or where you're from, it's the universal language of music. As long as it makes you feel something, you know, I think everybody can relate to it. So, it means the world that they know my stuff and wanna come out to the shows all those many miles away.”

On Touring with Dustin Lynch

McCreery also talked about how it was touring with Dustin Lynch: “I've always been a fan of Dustin's. He's always been just a good hang backstage, but also just puts out hit after hit. He'd been doing it for a long time now.”

He added, “So you know we were all just chatting, he was going on the road this fall, I was going on the roads this fall, and we're like, why don't we just do it together? And kind of get our fan bases together and let everybody party.”