Jordan Davis on Recreating the Success of ‘Buy Dirt’

Backstage Country’s Elaina Smith's co-host is the only artist in history to have two songs named Song of the Year from the same album. Yes, it’s Jordan Davis and, since he’s an expert in having tracks awarded as Song of the Year, Smith asked him about recreating the success of “Buy Dirt.”

Jordan Davis on Writing Another Song of the Year

Davis, who released his third studio album, Learn the Hard Way, in August this year, collaborated again with his brother and the Jenkins brothers for the track, “Jesus Wouldn’t Do.” They are the same group behind “Buy Dirt.” He admitted that every time they get together, they try to recreate it, until they address this fact: “We’re like, ‘Guys, we don’t have to do this every time. We don’t [have] to write this grandiose life story that is in the running for Song of the Year.”

He added, “I think it was Jacob that kind of said it, ‘Guys, let's lose that.’ After we had that conversation, it was a whole lot easier to go into it and throw out an idea, and maybe not write the best song, but still move on and go forward. But there definitely was a little bit of pressure early on. Luckily, we've lost that. But yeah, right after ‘Buy Dirt,’ there was a bit of that.”

On Celebrating a No. 1 Hit

Smith and Davis talked about his eighth No. 1 single, “I Ain’t Sayin’” and how he celebrates a No. 1 song. The Louisiana native admitted that he usually celebrates with tequila. With “I Ain’t Sayin’” he said that his wife got some champagne. “We toasted to an amazing song and a number one, because they are so hard to get. It was cool to call Steve [Moakler] and say, ‘Hey man, congrats dude!’”

Jordan Davis - I Ain't Sayin' (Official Music Video)

He added that from Moakler’s voice, he could tell how much it meant to him. Davis also recalled that the song was created during a writer’s retreat and how he chose not to go into the room and be part of the song. He explained, “It would have been so easy for me to walk in that room and throw my opinion on it. Or maybe throw a song, an idea on it, and like become a writer on that. At the time, I remember thinking I hope that song goes on and becomes a hit.” He chuckled, “And that's exactly what happened. I've never been happier to not be a part of a hit song in my life than on that song.”

Davis’ drive to recreate the magic of “Buy Dirt” shows he’s just getting started. With his knack for songwriting and ability to turn real-life moments into country anthems, it’s safe to say we can expect more Song of the Year from him soon.