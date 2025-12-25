‘Whirlwind’ Life: Lainey Wilson Hits the Airwaves and the Road

Lainey Wilson’s 2025 was packed. Not only did she crisscross the globe during her Whirlwind World Tour, but she still found the time to co-host Backstage Country with Elaina Smith. Because why just conquer stages when you can take over the airwaves too?

Lainey Wilson on Touring

Smith asked Wilson how the tour was, “It's so much fun to see how much we've grown ever since we put out Whirlwind, and just to see everybody singing all the songs back to you, the ones that you wrote and poured your heart into. I don't take it for granted.”

Wilson also shared that when they were getting ready for the tour and putting the set list together, it felt that it took her somewhere and that she wanted "everybody to come feel welcome and feel like they can't let their hair down and they can just be, for that hour and a half or whatever it is.”

On Performing in Front of Home Crowd

Louisiana was part of her Whirlwind World Tour, where she’s from. Smith asked Wilson how long ago it was when she last performed in front of her home crowd. The “Things A Man Oughta Know” singer recalled, “Last time I performed in front of my home crowd? Oh my gosh. Well, I guess it was in Monroe on the last tour that we did, and we got to do a couple of nights there. So, I feel like we're just constantly leveling up and stepping it up. So, everything from the size of the venues that we're playing to the production, to like what we've created. Just everything the band's been working on and everything.”

Smith asked if family and friends requested tickets. Wilson chuckled, “I definitely had a scroll of names that I'm supposed to have on the backstage list. And I'm like, ‘Oh, this second cousin, third cousin? I'm, like, ‘Oh Lord help us.’”