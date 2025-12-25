The Best of Backstage Country’s Co-Hosts: Lainey Wilson

If you thought Lainey Wilson is only phenomenal when she’s onstage singing, think again. The country star has slid into the co-host chair on Backstage Country with Elaina Smith, and for a whole week, listeners will be treated to an entertaining radio duo, it’s impossible not to get hooked.

Lainey Wilson Releases 'Whirlwind Deluxe' a Year After 'Whirlwind'

Smith asked Wilson about releasing Whirlwind Deluxe, a year after Whirlwind was released. Wilson got really candid about the deluxe edition: “I feel like when I was writing songs for Whirlwind, it was during a time of my life that was constantly changing and growing. I felt like I had written every single one of those songs, just trying to figure out how I wanted to navigate this journey.”

She added, “I think writing those songs did help me figure out how I want to navigate this journey. But I wrote these new songs that are on the deluxe, kind of on the tail end of the Whirlwind. It was during the time of my life where I felt I was really starting to kind of figure it out. I was starting to find that peace in the whirlwind. So, I think you're gonna be able to hear that when you listen to it.”

There are five additional tracks to Whirlwind Deluxe:

“Somewhere Over Laredo” was released as a single

“King Ranch, King George, King James”

“Yesterday, All Day, Every Day”

“Bell Bottoms Up”

“Peace, Love and Cowboys”

'Peace, Love and Cowboys'

Lainey Wilson - Peace, Love, and Cowboys (Official Audio)

Wilson also talked about the track “Peace, Love and Cowboys,” another addition to the re-release of her Whirlwind album. She said, “’Peace, Love and Cowboys’ is my way of saying that a little wild and a little calm can live in the same heart. It's about finding freedom in the chaos and knowing that sometimes the cowboy way is the only way to ride it out. I really think that y'all are gonna dig this one.”

Wilson co-hosting Backstage Country isn’t just good radio, it’s great entertainment. So, if you’re ready for a week of good stories and, of course, good country music, turn the dial up and join the party.