Blake Shelton on CBS’s ‘The Road’

Blake Shelton is Elaina Smith’s co-host on Backstage Country! Shelton talked about working with Keith Urban and Taylor Sheridan on the singing competition series, The Road.

Blake Shelton on Working with Keith Urban and Taylor Sheridan

Smith asked Shelton about the singing competition, The Road, in which he and Taylor Sheridan are executive producers, and Keith Urban is the headliner. Shelton said, “I'm very proud of this thing that we were able to pull off, because it seemed like a long shot. But for years, I was a coach on ‘The Voice’ and when you work for somebody for a long time, you can't help but at some point, go, ‘Well, man, if I was the boss, I would do it this way.’” Shelton clarified that there’s nothing wrong with how these other shows go, and how he’s always respected American Idol and The Voice.

He explained the premise of the show: “I've always had the idea and my friend Lee Metzger, who's also a creator on the show, on what would it be like if we had a competition show? These people that are out on Broadway and at Billy Bob's in Texas, and whatever bar in your small town across the country... What if they were able to do what they do in those bars, but on a TV show in front of one of these audiences that didn't come in there to hear a band? They came in because they had a long day at work, and they wanted to have a beer, and you got to try to win those people over.”

The Road | Official Trailer (CBS 2025)