The Best of Backstage Country’s Co-Hosts: Russell Dickerson

Backstage Country’s Elaina Smith sits down with Russell Dickerson to give his fans a glimpse of everything that has happened in his life as a country star after going viral.

Russell Dickerson on Going Viral

Smith asked Dickerson about the music video for his song “Happen To Me,” especially the dance moves that everybody seem to be doing now. The Tennessee native chuckled, “Yeah! It's so fun to see when we hit the chorus, everybody's just out there and they're doing the wave. I've never been the viral guy. I've [never] ever tried to be a viral guy. I don't want to be a viral guy! I always want it to be first and foremost about music.”

Smith followed up and asked if having a viral moment is different from having a No. 1 song. Dickerson reflected, “Yeah. One is like, I don't even know how to explain it. People who are not even music fans have just stumbled across a song that has spoken to them. And [with] radio, you intentionally turn on the radio to listen to music. And so, they're both amazing, but there's something really cool about your music finding somebody instead of somebody finding your music.”

On 'Yours' Becoming a Wedding Song

Smith and Dickerson talked about his first No. 1 hit, “Yours.” The singer-songwriter shared that people coming during meet-and-greets shared that the track is their wedding song: “It happens a lot! So, I’d never want it to feel unappreciative because I know what goes into picking a wedding song.” He chuckled, “I've gotten married and it's just wild how even almost a decade later people are still using ‘Yours’ as their song.”

The duo also discussed the trend about couples who divorced who had “Yours” as their song, now found a new meaning to the song, with some dedicating it to their Maid of Honor who’s been with them through thick and thin. Dickerson quipped, “They're maid of honor song now. So, as long as you guys don't just abandon the song!”