Thomas Rhett and His Funny Pre-Show Ritual

Thomas Rhett is no stranger to performing live. But he has this funny pre-show ritual that might just be the most relatable thing ever. Before stepping onstage, Rhett does this thing to shake off nerves and make sure his vocal chords were warmed up to entertain his fans.

Honestly? It's exactly the kind of chaotic energy we adore him for.

Thomas Rhett’s Pre-Show Ritual

As Rhett prepares for a series of upcoming shows, fans have been hollering in one of Rhett’s posts about his pre-show ritual of warming up in the bathroom. In the post, we see him playing the guitar, one foot propped up a toilet. He captioned the post with: "As long as I’ve known @speedyreedy81 we have always done our pre show warm up in the bathroom. Are there more glamorous places to warm up? Sure, but you can’t beat the acoustics. Boutta play 'Bars' for the first time for people. Check it!"

“It's not a glamorous place to warm up, but for some reason, like, bathrooms have the best acoustics in the world.” Sounds reasonable, right? What’s funny though is that he’s not alone during these times.