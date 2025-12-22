Guest HostElaina SmithWhere To Listen
Fatherhood and Fame: How Thomas Rhett Balances Being a Dad and a Country Music Star

Thomas Rhett performs on stage during 2025 CMA Triple Play Awards at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts
Thomas Rhett, one of country music’s biggest stars, is known not just for hits like “Die a Happy Man” and “Life Changes” but also for being a family man. Being in an industry that demands him to be away from his family doing tours, concerts, and studio time, Rhett tries to balance his time being a superstar and a present father.

Thomas Rhett: Becoming a Dad in the Spotlight 

Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, welcomed their first daughter, Willa Gray, in 2017, and soon after, their second daughter, Ada James, was born. Since then, the couple has had two more daughters, Lennon Love, born in 2020, and Lillie Carolina, born in 2021, and is expecting their fifth.

Becoming a father while having a successful music career takes a lot of work. But Rhett cherishes all the good and bad. In one of his Instagram posts, he posted about the numerous summer activities he had with his kids, who are about to start school again soon. “I think it’s mixed feelings. You know, this will be the first year that all four of them have been in school,” Rhett said. He’s looking forward to spending more time with his wife but is still sad about not having the kids at home during the week.  

Thomas Rhett’s Commitment to Work-Life Balance 

Rhett's commitment to his family is evident in how he manages his schedule. Despite the hectic demands of his career, he manages to squeeze in family time in between. One of the ways Rhett balances his dual roles is by letting his kids know what he has been working on. During their car rides, he’d play them his songs as part of their father-daughter bonding, and he’d welcome their unfiltered feedback.

Legacy of Love and Country Music 

It’s no wonder his daughters loved his album, About a Woman, seeing the inspiration behind it is none other than his wife, Laura. “If you've listened to my records in the past, you can kind of pinpoint who exactly the woman is that I'm talking about. And this just happens to be a record full of songs that kind of point to our relationship from being 16 years old, just starting dating and just getting married and to now and to the future. And I think a lot of people are going to relate to it.” 

As Rhett continues his country music career, his family will remain his priority. In a time when famous stars often succumb to the pressure of fame, resulting in broken families, Rhett stands as an example of having the best of both worlds; a thriving career and a supportive family. 

Thomas Rhett
