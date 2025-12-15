Dustin Lynch Takes Vegas, And He’s Not Just There for the Slots

When Dustin Lynch joins Elaina Smith on Backstage Country, you never know what stories he will spill. But this week? He casually dropped that he’s been spending time in Las Vegas, and not for the slots.

Dustin Lynch on Being a Vegas Mainstay

Smith asked Lynch how he’s stayed in Vegas and worked on a different kind of music, and how it started. He shared that everything started accidentally. “The country tour is rolling, and we were touring as much as we ever have. In addition to that, we just had our one-year anniversary out in Vegas. Actually, we got invited to play at an after-party for PBR Bull Riding. It was at Club XS, which is a world-renowned dance club. It's a super sexy dance club and I'm they asked me to play. I'm like, ‘Do you all know what this club is like? That's not going to work like this is a dance club!’”

He continued, “The CEO was like, ‘I don't care what you do, man. We're going. Let's have some fun. Do whatever you want.’ So I was like, ‘All right. I'm only going to get to play XS once in my life.’ I'm not going to start too high because I'm not going to see karaoke, like I'm going to put together a set. I had a couple of weeks, called a couple buddies, and we put together a 30-minute show.”

First Country Artist to Have a Residency

Lynch mentioned receiving the call that made him the “first country artist ever to have a nightlife residency at the Wynn.” He recounted, “That night, I could tell it was going over well because a lot of the executives showed up. So, we're gonna get out, and the next day, after we played that set, the phone was ringing back in Nashville to our booking agent. We got booked in Miami, Toronto, back in Vegas two weeks later. After that performance, they offered us a residency in 2025 as the first country artist ever to have a nightlife residency at the Wynn.”

He continued, “So we're putting out original music in addition to our traditional country albums.” He chuckled, “We're putting now, I don't even know what you call it, electronic dance country, I don't know. It's been such a collaborative spirit in that world. All the artists, DJs and producers really just kind of float songs around each other constantly. And we've had two great collabs already come out. We've got a couple more already recorded on the way. When the time's right.”