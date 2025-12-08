Guest HostElaina SmithWhere To Listen
LISTEN LIVE

Riley Green Looks Back at 2025

Riley Green is no stranger to the Backstage Country microphone, but this week, he returned with something a little different: perspective. Co-hosting alongside Elaina Smith, Green spent the week reflecting on what…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Riley Green, winner of the Single of the Year Award, Song of the Year Award, and Music Video of the Year Award, poses in the press room during the 59th Annual CMA Awards
Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Riley Green is no stranger to the Backstage Country microphone, but this week, he returned with something a little different: perspective. Co-hosting alongside Elaina Smith, Green spent the week reflecting on what happened to him this year, including the milestones, lessons, unpredictable moments, and, of course, the music.  

Riley Green Talks About His Year  

Smith asked Green if, a decade from now, he looked back at 2025, what would stand out to him the most. Right away, the Alabama native quipped, “My first solo-written No. 1 song [‘Worst Way’]. I think I'm more motivated in as far as accolades in my career as a songwriter, that’s such a cool thing. I think it’s something that my granddad Buford would have been really proud of.”  

Riley Green - Worst Way (Official Video)  

He added, “I think he would have been a songwriter if I would have been doing that when he was still alive. It’s just cool to see that things you're coming up with are resonating with people and it’s working, and it makes you want to go write more songs.”  

Songwriter vs. Artist  

Green admitted that, in the beginning, he didn’t know writing songs could be a career: “I just did it because I got tired of playing the same covers at all these bars I was playing in Alabama. So, I started writing songs. I would go in there and try this thing, I’d go, ‘Man, that one line really worked.’ I didn't really have a goal for any type of career with it. Once I got to Nashville and signed a publishing deal, signed a record deal, I think that I've realized that’s where my passion is at.”  

However, the “There Was This Girl” singer clarified, “I'd still enjoy playing shows. That’s a lot of fun. It’s something that, even though you spend 13 hours on the road to go play for 90 minutes, it’s still something that I think I would really enjoy doing. But songwriting is something that's never felt like work. It's not something that I could get off the road and be absolutely exhausted from 10 shows in a row and still want to sit down and write a song.”  

2025 was a year that surprised and shaped Riley Green. From achieving significant milestones and discovering where his true passion lies, the year brought plenty to reflect on, and plenty of stories for Backstage Country listeners. 

Riley Green
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Backstage Country Co-Host Riley Green Featured Image
Backstage CountryThis Week’s Backstage Country Co-Host: Riley GreenYvette Dela Cruz
Riley Green performs during Drake White's Benefit For The Brain at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee
Backstage CountryHow Riley Green Is Bringing Southern Charm to International StagesYvette Dela Cruz
Riley Green performs onstage during the Big Machine Label Group Luncheon
Backstage CountryCountry Roots, Real Stories: How Riley Green Writes His SongsYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About