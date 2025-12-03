Giving Back: Ashley McBryde Establishes New Charitable Initiative

Ashley McBryde's got a heart as big as her voice.

The Arkansas-born singer just launched a brand-new charitable initiative that proves she’s not only a powerhouse vocalist and genius lyricist, but also a powerhouse human being. The “One Night Standards” singer is out here trying to make the world a little kinder and more hopeful.

Ashley McBryde Sets Up Multi-Faceted 'Light On Fund'

McBryde said of the initiative, “Leaving the light on for someone is the same as telling them you love them, where I’m from. Folks are suffering in ways we’ll never see or know about, and the same way I want someone to come to my show and know that for 90 minutes, they’ve got a safe haven, we hope the Light On Fund will be a place of support, care, and nurturing for causes that have touched my life and my history,” according to Whiskey Riff.

Inspired by her 2023 song “Light On In The Kitchen,” which highlights the life lessons and advice that the women in her life gave her growing up, such as, “When you make friends always be color blind / Your freckles make you pretty / There's more to life than being skinny / If you feel fat, it's mostly in your mind.”

The nod to the 2023 track is fitting since one of the charity’s focuses is mental health support.

Like Mother, Like Daughter