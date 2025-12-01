Tucker Wetmore When He’s Off the Clock

Tucker Wetmore joins Elaina Smith on Backstage Country this week, and while we all assumed he spent 24/7 writing songs and charming fans with his vocals, it turns out he has hobbies outside of music.

Activities Outside of Music

Smith, ever the advocate of mental health, asked Wetmore what he does to make sure he doesn’t get burned out. The Washington native said, “You know, working around the property, making sure everything’s tightened up. Baseball, if that makes sense. Parker McCollum said it, man, the song, oh gosh, what was it called? ‘I Can’t Breathe.’ ‘Missing the road when I’m home.’ It’s kind of those things. I’ll be doing these things around the house, hanging out with my sister and my niece.”

On Having Fans Overseas

Wetmore added more tour dates for his overseas venues, and he reflected on the feeling of having fans worldwide. “Places I’ve never been are listening to my music just as much as places I've been countless times. And you know, Australia, I think Australia is my second biggest market, which is crazy. The fact that I get to sing songs and play shows, it’s cool, that’s the best of both worlds right there. The UK is phenomenal. I was there at the beginning of last year. Went to the UK [and] Germany.”

He added, “I feel like the culture of music has grown, and it’s growing. It's like a huge party. Depending on the town or city that you're in, it's like a huge event, and it’s cool to be a part of that. It’s cool to have so much of a fan base over there because that was one of my biggest goals. I wanna grow in the U.S. obviously, but I want to grow equally at the same time, so that way I can go anywhere in the world and not have to take a step back or feel like we’re fighting to catch up.”

Releasing the Music Video for 'Brunette'

Smith pointed out how well Wetmore acted in his music video for “Brunette”, and asked if he’s an actor, to which Wetmore chuckled, “I’m open.” Smith also commented on how hands-on and involved he was in making the video. “We sat down and pitched ideas to each other and directed it side by side,” he said. “Obviously, I put my two cents in, and you know Chase [Foster] was a huge mind behind everything, and it was cool creating the visual.”

Check out the music video for “Brunette” below.