Tucker Wetmore Shares the Stories Behind the Songs

Rising country star Tucker Wetmore stepped in to co-host Backstage Country with Elaina Smith this week, and let’s just say, the vibes were high, and the laughter was loud. Known for his powerhouse vocals and relatable lyrics, Wetmore brought his stage energy straight into the studio. But this time, instead of belting out choruses, he was dishing out the stories behind his songs.

Tucker Wetmore Hits

'3, 2, 1'

Tucker Wetmore - 3,2,1

The third single from his debut album, Wetmore recalled the first time he heard “3, 2, 1.” He said, “I’m a sucker for feel-good songs. I was kinda going through a breakup at the time, and I was kinda in that moment of time like, ‘Did I make the right decision? Is that the one that got away?’ I started listening to lyrics a lot more after I got past that, ‘Oh, this song makes me feel good stage.’ I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m really relating to the song right now,’ and the irony behind it is great.”

He added, “It’s like one of those songs you wanna roll your windows down [to], but it’s talking about a breakup.”

'Wind Up Missin’ You'

Tucker Wetmore - Wind Up Missin' You (Official Music Video)

Going No. 1, Wetmore talked about how “Wind Up Missin’ You” changed everything: “This song changed my life. Or if it wasn’t [for] this song, it’s definitely a huge pillar in my life. I remember writing this song. We knew it felt good, we knew it sounded good in the room that day that we wrote it. I had no idea how much of an impact it would have, not just on me.”

'Wine into Whiskey'

Tucker Wetmore - Wine Into Whiskey (Official Lyric Video)

One of his most popular songs, Smith asked if the song was, in a way, an apology to someone. Wetmore explained, “Obviously, I’m not perfect, and I have never been, and I never will be. But it was more so in the sense that I grew up with four sisters and a beautiful mother, and I was in a house full of women my entire life, even the dogs. The relationships that they’ve been in the past, and being a brother and seeing my sisters come home, cry or mope over a guy.”

He continued, “I got in this headspace of like ‘If the guy knew what they were doing, would they still do it? It’s like kinda putting a light on the bad tendencies that us men have sometimes, and whatever it is our vices are that kinda hurt women at times.”