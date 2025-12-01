Tucker Wetmore Shares Details About the ‘Brunette’ World Tour

Backstage Country gets a whole lot cooler this week as Tucker Wetmore joined Elaina Smith behind the mic. The country crooner, who burst onto the scene in 2025 with his debut studio album (even though he’s been dropping singles since 2021), announced that he will be going on tour.

Tucker Wetmore’s 'Brunette' World Tour

Smith asked if Wetmore had already started planning for his tour. The singer-songwriter said, “Just like two nights ago, I was sitting there talking, texting my music director, sending them voice memos. I was like, ‘Oh, what if we try this? What if we try that?’ And we’re just going back and forth. It’s definitely in the creation process right now. How the set’s gonna look, and how the show’s gonna sound and look and feel. But it’s fun. This is probably one of my favorite parts about this whole process is kind of figuring out what might work, what does work, what won't work, and it’s just a bunch of dudes getting their heads together.”

Tour Line Up

Featuring Dasha, Carter Faith, and Jacob Hacksworth, Smith asked if it was easy curating the lineup and pointed out that he had two blondes on his 'Brunette' tour. Wetmore chuckled, “Picking Dasha, Carter, and Jacob is an easy decision. I’m just thankful that they said yes to coming out on the road with me. Tight with Dasha, super tight with Carter. Like I said earlier, Jacob Hacksworth is one of my best friends in the world, and I know a lot of people don’t really know his name. He doesn’t really have any music. He’s got, I think, one song out right now, but he’s been a writer in town for a long time. He’s a phenomenal writer. He’s got one of the best voices I’ve ever heard.”

He added, “I’ve always said, if I can do anything to help people, I’m gonna do that. So, having him on the road is super special, not just for him, but for me, for sure. It’s gonna be a party. It’s gonna be so much fun.”

Smith followed up and asked how important it is for him that his lineup includes people who are a good hang. Wetmore admitted, “Not anybody that I can sit and think of, I wouldn't want to tour with. But there are definite people that you vibe with, or you have that chemistry with, that just makes it easier to be on the road with cause it’s long. It’s hard, and there’s a lot of gruesome parts about it. It’s a huge blessing, don’t get me wrong. But that’s a lot of time with somebody that you can kind of stand.”