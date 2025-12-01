This Week’s Backstage Country Co-Host: Tucker Wetmore

This week, Backstage Country’s Elaina Smith is joined by Tucker Wetmore! The ACM and CMA nominee for Best New Artist just announced his Brunette World Tour with special guests Dasha and Carter Faith, and his debut studio album, What Not To, made history as the biggest country album from a new artist this year.

On Touring for the First Time

Wetmore shared his experience of going on tour for the first time. “I got asked to go on a Kameron Marlowe tour, and I had never toured before, and I had never traveled and played shows or anything. I was just a writer, I just wrote songs, and I obviously was working towards the artist thing.”

He added that he ended up teasing “Wine Into Whiskey” and “Wind Up Missin’ You,” and that Marlowe asked him to be on the Strangers Tour last year. “I remember getting to that first show. It was in Bonita Creek Hall in Oklahoma, I believe. I walk up on stage, and everyone’s freaking out, screaming. I was a nervous wreck, I was sweating, shaking, and I get up in there, and I start singing, and everybody's like dancing, having a good time. Then I get to ‘Wind Up Missin’ You,’ and everyone just loses their mind.”

'So Much to be Thankful For'

Wetmore’s 2025 has been eventful, which led to Smith asking how he copes with being away from his family and friends, and how it affects his mental health.

The “Brunette” singer reflected, “I could sit there and be tired, I could sit there and think this way about myself or the situation that I’m in or compare myself to others, but at the end of the day when I’m praying, I sit down and I’m like, ‘Well, I have so much to be thankful for.’ I find myself talking to God at the end of the day most of the time, and I was like, ‘Thank you for this, thank you for this,’ and then next thing you know, I’m like 15, 20 minutes into the prayer, and I need to sleep. [There's] too much to be thankful for to sit and think about the bad.”