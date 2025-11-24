Parker McCollum Reveals His Songwriting Rule: One Take, No Takebacks

When Parker McCollum joined Elaina Smith on Backstage Country, listeners got a backstage pass into the mind of one of Nashville’s celebrated songwriters.

While some writers edit, tweak, polish, and rearrange a song countless times, McCollum is more of a “get in, pour your heart out, and walk away” kind of guy.

Parker McCollum’s Creative Process: Do it Once, Trust Your Gut

Smith asked McCollum how he works with collaborators, especially since he prefers to keep things exactly as they happen the first time. She even asked if his creative process drives them nuts, given that he doesn’t like going back to rework a project once he considers it done.

He chuckled, “I think it's a lot easier for them because they don't have to find an idea or start a song or anything. A lot of the time, I've got 25-50 percent of a song already written. So, it's kind of fun to bring their brain and be like, ‘Hey, look, this is what I've said so far. What do you guys hear this person in this song saying for the second verse, or for the bridge or for the last verse or for an alternate chorus or whatever?’ So, it's kind of fun to get somebody else's perspective on something you've kind of already set in stone.”

On Choosing His Collaborators

Smith then asked whether the vibe of a song helps him decide who to call to collaborate or finish a half-written track, or if he just works with whoever happens to be around. The ACM Award-winner admitted, “Yeah, sometimes. Like I'll text the song to Adam Wright or Liz Rose, where I'll say, ‘Hey, look, here's a melody with me mumbling some stuff, and I love the melody. What do you think what do you think about this?’ But most of the time I really enjoy writing by myself.”

He added, “So I try to typically complete a song on my own. And every now and then, I'll have something that I really dig that I just don't like where I'm taking it past a certain point. That's when I like to maybe text it to somebody or get in a room with somebody and just say, ‘Hey, what do you hear this saying next? Where do you hear this going musically?’ So, there's no formula for me. There's no specific direction or map that I lay out. I never force it. Just let the song happen when it wants to happen.”