This Week’s Backstage Country Co-Host: Parker McCollum

This week, Parker McCollum steps into the studio to co-host Backstage Country with Elaina Smith. The singer-songwriter shares behind-the-scenes stories, talks his creative process, and explains what really matters when it comes to success as a musician.

'Never in My Entire Career Have I Ever Looked at a Radio Chart'

While talking about some of his hits, Smith asked McCollum if he’s checking the charts to see if his single “What Kinda Man” is climbing up. The Texas native admitted, “Never in my entire career have I ever looked at a radio chart.” He explained, “It's I don't know... I never dreamed I would have a number one song. I never dreamed I would have four. And I never dreamed that I'd potentially have a fifth one. So, every time it gets a little bit bigger and better, I feel like it's the first time, and I just can't believe it. So, I'm just blessed and lucky to still be doing it.”

Parker McCollum - What Kinda Man (Official Music Video)

Smith speculated that not constantly worrying about his songs charting has helped him maintain his sanity.

McCollum reflected, “You know, I've always said whether you have a certain position on the chart or not, or win an award for it or not, you still gotta go out there and write another record and write another song and go out there and play another show.”

He added, “If there was some magical place you get to go to if you win an award or have a No. 1, maybe I'd be a little more aware of it. But hang my hat on whether it goes No. 1? I just like to always hang my hat on whether it did something for the listener.”

His Definition of Success

McCollum defined success not by No. 1 hits or awards, but by his musical impact on fans: “People tell me all the time, you know, this song got me through this or this song's my mom's favorite, or whatever the case is. It's every night something different from somebody. And they just always tell me the same thing. I'm like, ‘Good, that's what those songs are for.’ That's why I write them. So that's the biggest kind of measuring stick for me.”