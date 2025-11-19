Zach Bryan is Getting Sober

Zach Bryan has been making headlines lately and not necessarily good ones. Now, he’s hitting pause, taking a breath, and announcing something fans have been hoping to hear for a while: he’s getting sober.

A Long Year of Headlines

Bryan has had a tough year. His 2025 came packed with negative headlines, social media uproar, breakup and NDA drama with ex Brianna Chickenfry, and a public feud with fellow musician Gavin Adcock.

In a recent post, the “Pink Skies” singer shared that after a motorcycle trip across the country for 20 days, he had an epiphany; one that had something to do with his relationship to alcohol.

'I Really Need Some F—ing Help'

In his lengthy Instagram post, titled “On Mental Health,” begins: “For 20 days, I camped and rode looking for a solution. At the end of the ride, I was sitting in a parking lot in Seattle, Washington, thinking, ‘I really need some f***ing help.’ Being in the military for a decade and then thrown into a spotlight that I hadn’t fully comprehended the scope of, had some subconscious effects on me as a person. I was not content, but I also feared showing weakness because that’s not who I am or how I was raised. To charge forward and never settle was the motto.”

He continued, admitting that his “perpetual discontent” always led him to the bottle, “not for the taste, but because there was a consistent black hole in me always needing its void filled.” Bryan also revealed how he’d been lied about and doxxed, as well as his personal struggles with helping a close friend through a mental break, and a motorcycle accident that put one of his best friends in a coma, all while playing shows five to six times a week.

“I was having earth-shattering panic attacks. The anxiety I felt was paralyzing, and I thought since I was successful, had the money I always longed for, and had great friends, that I could tough out anything.”

A Turning Point