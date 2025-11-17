Todd Snider Passes Away at 59

Following a difficult week, folk singer and Americana icon Todd Snider has died at 59. Days before his death, Snider canceled the remainder of his High, Lonesome and Then Some tour after a very public and rough turn of events, after allegedly being the victim of a violent assault outside his hotel. Things escalated: he was treated at a hospital and then arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and threatening hospital staff.

A few days later, his record label announced the Oregon-born singer-songwriter's death.

In a statement posted on his Instagram account, his record label released a lengthy and heartfelt statement about the “In the Beginning” singer’s passing. “Aimless, Inc. Headquarters is heartbroken to share that our Founder, our Folk Hero, our Poet of the World, our Vice President of the Abrupt Change Dept., the Storyteller, our beloved Todd Daniel Snider, has departed this world. Where do we find the words for the one who always had the right words, who knew how to distill everything down to its essence with words and song while delivering the most devastating, hilarious, and impactful turn of phrases?”

The caption also described Sniders as someone who always “create rhyme and meter” and is “almost always find the humor in this crazy ride on Planet Earth.”

The statement continued, “He relayed so much tenderness and sensitivity through his songs, and showed many of us how to look at the world through a different lens. He got up every morning and started writing, always working towards finding his place among the songwriting giants that sat on his record shelves, those same giants who let him into their lives and took him under their wings, who he studied relentlessly.”

The label also encouraged fans and listeners to listen to their favorite Todd Snider track and to “play it loud enough to wake up all of your neighbors or at least loud enough to always wake yourself up.” The label concluded the post by promising that they’ll see Sniders again somewhere down the line.

Undiagnosed Case of Walking Pneumonia