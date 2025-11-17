Backstage Country’s CMA Awards Week Co-Host: Blake Shelton

Country music sensation Blake Shelton joins Elaina Smith as Backstage Country's co-host! Known for his larger-than-life personality, chart-topping hits, and years as a coach on The Voice, Shelton is set to bring a fun energy on the show—and share a deeper look into his 13th studio album, For Recreational Use Only, and working with a new label.

Blake Shelton Recording with a New Label: 'They Crack the Whip on Me!'

With his latest album, For Recreational Use Only, which was released on May 9, Smith got curious about Shelton’s experience working on a new label. Shelton exclaimed, “They crack the whip on me!” He added, “It's like, ‘No, if you're going to sign with us and you're gonna expect to have some success, then we need you to do this, this, and this.’ I've been excited about it, though, because I want this for them as much as I do for me. I want to prove that I feel like we've made a record, a piece of music here that's worth their time, you know, and so I'm happy to lean in.”

Shelton also detailed the record-making process and how he chose to keep working with his team: “I've got Scott Hendricks still as my producer. I still wanted to make the music the way that I always have because I didn't want to do something that's like a left turn. It's kind of something crazy because my music's never really had a direction in the first place. It's kinda been all over the map.” He admitted that he’s been very “contradictory with my music,” but it’s only because he “loves great songs” and that he just wants to sing them and not “think too hard about it after that.”

His Vision on 'For Recreational Use Only'