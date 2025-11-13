Cody Johnson Shares How Wife Told Him They Were Expecting Their Third Child

Country star Cody Johnson, who recently welcomed his third child with his wife Brandi, shared how his wife was able to surprise him with the news that they were expecting. The couple, who were already parents to two daughters, Clara and Cori, formally shared the news on social media that they already welcomed a son, Jaycee Daniel Johnson, last month.

The Surprise Cody Johnson Wasn't Expecting

In an interview (via Country Now), the “Til You Can’t” singer revealed how Brandi told him the wonderful news. “So Brandi did this weird thing where she was like, she texted me, she ran to town, and she’s like, ‘Hey, can you come out to the barn and help me unload my truck?’ And I was like, ‘Okay.’ Like, you know, I go out there and it’s this like little bitty box and I’m like, ‘You 100% could have done this yourself.’ And so I unload the box, and she’s like, ‘Oh, and I do have one more thing in there if you can get that.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay.’ It’s this little bitty box.”

Johnson continued. “I unload it and I’m trying to figure out what’s going on. And she’s like, ‘Oh, by the way, here you can have this too.’ And it was a pregnancy test.”

Built-in Babysitters

After celebrating the news, it was time to tell the girls. Johnson recalled asking Brandi when they were going to tell them, “I’m like, ‘Are we gonna tell the girls? Like, when do we tell them? Are we waiting?’ You know. And Clara, my oldest, we call her the cry police because if you ever like tear up over a movie or something, she’ll look you up and down. She’s like, ‘Are you crying?’…yeah, I was crying…And she burst into tears, happy though, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna be a big sister.’ And then Cori does it too, so that’s awesome.”

Johnson realized that not only would the newest addition to their family have two older sisters, but he would also have babysitters: “They’re all, they keep calling it our baby. ‘Well when our baby gets here, when our baby we are.’ And I’m like, ‘This is not a we, y’all are still kids.’ But then it hit me. I’ve built in babysitters. Clara’s 10, Cori’s 8. So like, this boy is screwed.”