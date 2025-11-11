This Week’s Backstage Country Host: Chase Matthew

If there’s one thing Chase Matthew does best, besides writing hits you’re still singing long after the song ended, it’s telling stories. The singer-songwriter recently joined Backstage Country as a co-host alongside Elaina Smith, and let’s just say the mics were hot, but the stories? Even hotter.

Chase Matthew on Playing in His Hometown

Matthew opened for Keith Urban on his recently concluded High and Alive Tour. One of the stops is at Bridgestone Arena. The Tennessee-born singer-songwriter recounted the experience, “You've got your family there. You got your hometown friends there, the guys that owned the bar down the street that lets you play there when nobody else would let you play. You know, you got everybody. A lot of supportive people were there, and it was a celebration, not only for me and my team, but for everybody that has been a part of my career from the beginning.”

He added, “Bridgestone Arena, being a Nashville native, that's one of the pinnacles. We did Ryman earlier this year, and that was really amazing, but that was a headliner. And to be able to travel the world with Keith Urban and then finish that tour in Nashville and celebrate the tour with your friends, your family. So poetic. Such a good time. Keith is such a cheerleader for everybody he brings on tour with him, and I can't thank him enough.”

On Leaving North America for the First Time

Urban’s tour had Matthew traveling to international venues, something that the “Darlin’” singer was very appreciative of: “I could talk all day about Australia. First off, the food is insane. I went to the UK, Europe, and stuff. This year was my first time ever leaving North America. So that all happened top of this year. So you go hit the UK and Europe, and then you go right back over here to Oz. And you're like, ‘Oh, my gosh, the world's bigger than I thought it was.’ Then we even hit Hawaii on the way back. But anyways, yeah, Australia, such an amazing place. The people are so nice. The streets are super clammy. It's just a cool place. You could go out at four o'clock in the morning and be extremely spirited, is what I'll say, and not have to worry about anything bad happening to you. It feels good.”

He added, “I love Australia and I can't wait to go back. We just actually announced that we are going back in April for headline shows, so yeah, so, so good.”