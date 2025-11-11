Chase Matthew: Life on The Road—Unfiltered

If you think life on tour is just about screaming fans, performing and singing your hit songs, and practically living the life of a country music star, Chase Matthew is here to set the record straight. The “County Line” singer joined Backstage Country as Elaina Smith’s co-host, where he opened up about what really happens when you live out of a suitcase for months. Spoiler alert: even country boys need naps.

Chase Matthew on Touring

Matthew, who is fresh from touring with Keith Urban, is currently busy headlining his Holdin’ It Down Tour. Smith asked if he had scheduled any breaks for some deserved R&R after being on the road for so long. Matthew replied, “I feel like the days when I do take breaks, it's mainly to go work on something else.”

He chuckled, “Whether that's music or a truck I found on Facebook marketplace. But I mean, it'd been really cool. We kicked off the Holdin’ It Down Tour. We had a blast on Keith Urban’s High and Alive World Tour. We went to Australia with Keith and Canada as well. Obviously, we did the States as well, but such a great guy and such an awesome time. I know that we learned so much from him. We've been taking little pieces of what we learned there and incorporating them into this fall tour. Specifically, I've always wanted video walls. That's been my thing, big video walls on the stage so I could do big production and cool video content to just make it, just kind of set an atmosphere.”

Headlining Holdin’ It Down Tour

Matthew also shared what it’s like to headline his own tour: “It’s been a lot of fun, a lot of cool stuff, a lot of technical difficulties, but we learned in the process. I feel like that's the stuff I'm going to appreciate one day, whether I'm playing arenas or stadiums or the same size rooms, whatever it is. One day I'm gonna look back and tell my kids, ‘Man, those were the good days,’ even when we were working out the technical difficulties.”